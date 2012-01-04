(Repeats to fix table)
BEIJING, Jan 4 The following table showes
China's oil and gas output by field in 2011, as reported by
related companies or official media.
The table will be updated when more figures are available.
Oil is in barrels per day and natural gas in billion cubic
metres.
----------------------------------------------------------------
FIELDS 2011 pct chg 2011 pct chg OPERATOR
crude oil (yr/yr) gas (yr/yr)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Daqing 800,008 3.1 PetroChina
Liaohe 203,800 PetroChina
Changqing 811,800^ PetroChina
Shengli 546,800(550,000*) Sinopec
----------------------------------------------------------------
^ oil equivalent
* crude output target for 2012
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)