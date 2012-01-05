(Adds Puguang and Changbei)

BEIJING, Jan 5 The following table showes China's oil and gas output by field in 2011, as reported by related companies or official media.

The table will be updated when more figures are available.

Oil is in barrels per day and natural gas in billion cubic metres. ---------------------------------------------------------------- FIELDS 2011 pct chg 2011 pct chg OPERATOR

crude oil (yr/yr) gas (yr/yr) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Daqing 800,008 3.1 PetroChina Liaohe 203,800 PetroChina Changqing 811,800^ PetroChina Shengli 546,800(550,000*) Sinopec Puguang 5.9 Sinopec Changbei 3.5 Shell

----------------------------------------------------------------

^ oil equivalent

* crude output target for 2012 (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu)