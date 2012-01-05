COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
(Adds Puguang and Changbei)
BEIJING, Jan 5 The following table showes China's oil and gas output by field in 2011, as reported by related companies or official media.
The table will be updated when more figures are available.
Oil is in barrels per day and natural gas in billion cubic metres. ---------------------------------------------------------------- FIELDS 2011 pct chg 2011 pct chg OPERATOR
crude oil (yr/yr) gas (yr/yr) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Daqing 800,008 3.1 PetroChina Liaohe 203,800 PetroChina Changqing 811,800^ PetroChina Shengli 546,800(550,000*) Sinopec Puguang 5.9 Sinopec Changbei 3.5 Shell
----------------------------------------------------------------
^ oil equivalent
* crude output target for 2012 (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu)
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.