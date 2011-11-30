BEIJING Nov 30 China's National Energy Administration is currently mulling the details of a plan to impose a countrywide cap on electricity use, the 21st Century Business Herald newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing local government sources.

The report did not reveal at what level the cap would be set but said China's provinces and regions would be allocated one of five different electricity and overall energy consumption targets depending on their level of development.

A cap on electricity use would be the latest in a long line of government targets aimed at improving efficiency, saving resources and reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

As well as a lowered annual economic growth target of 7 percent, Chinese provinces are also facing "mandatory" cuts in the amount of energy and carbon dioxide produced per unit of GDP over the 2011-2015 period.

Reports last month also suggested that China was planning to impose coal consumption caps in pilot regions such as Hebei and the Pearl and Yangtze river deltas.

A national energy consumption cap has been on the agenda since last year, and former energy chief Zhang Guobao said following his retirement in March that it was expected to be set at 4 billion tonnes of standard coal per annum by 2015, up from around 3.2 billion tonnes in 2010.

However, subsequent reports suggested that the 2015 target would be adjusted to 4.1 billion tonnes a year.

Xie Zhenhua, vice-director of the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters last week that China would endeavour to impose an "appropriate" cap on total energy use over the 2011-2015 period, but he did not give a figure. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ken Wills)