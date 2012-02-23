BEIJING Feb 23 China found more proven
geological oil and gas reserves last year than a year earlier,
the Ministry of Land and Resources said on Thursday.
The second largest oil consuming country discovered 1.37
billion tonnes of proven geological oil reserves in 2011, up
20.6 percent from 2010, Xu Dachun, deputy head of the ministry's
mineral resources reserve department, told a press briefing.
The annual findings were the second largest since the
founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, Xu said in
comments published on the ministry's website (www.mlr.gov.cn).
Of the new findings, technically recoverable oil reserves
totaled 266 million tonnes, up 21.4 percent on year.
The technically recoverable findings were about 30 percent
higher than China's crude oil output of 203.65 million tonnes in
2011. Normally, oil firms only tap economically viable oil
deposits, which are part of technically recoverable reserves.
China also found 765.95 billion cubic metres (bcm) of proven
geological natural gas deposits in 2011, a rise of 29.6 percent
from 2010, and newly-found technically recoverable gas deposits
amounted to 395.67 bcm, up 37.6 percent, Xu said.
The official did not specify the country's remaining proven
oil and gas reserves that are technically recoverable or
commercially viable, two criteria often used in China.
Chinese government and industry estimates of oil and gas
reserves often differ from those in the West, which are governed
by strict definitions that make clear how much of a field's oil
is expected to be produced over its life time.
China now relies on foreign countries for more than 55
percent of oil supplies despite being a net oil exporter in the
mid-1990s, as limited domestic production growth failed to catch
up with fast-rising demand.
In other commodities, Xu said exploration uncovered 57.51
billion tonnes of coal resources, 2.38 billion tonnes of iron
ore and 3.82 million tonnes of copper last year.
Newly-found lead resources totaled 4.45 million tonnes, zinc
8.83 million tonnes and gold 743.6 tonnes, he said.
China discovered 43.6 billion tonnes of coal, 7.98 billion
tonnes of iron ore, 610 tonnes of gold resources and 3.71
million tonnes of copper in 2010, according to earlier data from
the ministry. It also found 4.93 million tonnes of lead and 7.83
million tonnes of zinc.
