* SGCC may spin off a $7.9 bln coal and power unit
* Unit accounts for 2.5 pct of SGCC assets
(Adds context, analyst comment)
By Su Dan and Ken Wills
BEIJING, April 25 The State Grid Corp of China
(SGCC), the world's largest state utility, plans to spin off a
coal and power generation unit with assets worth about 50
billion yuan ($7.9 billion), or 2.5 percent of its total assets,
sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The sale, to state-run Shenhua Group, would be the second
divesture after SGCC stripped 4 percent of assets including
mostly power construction services last year in a delayed and
scaled-down step in China's power market reform.
The largest power transmission and distribution firm in
China is normally disinclined to spin off its huge and complex
businesses, which include power transmission, distribution,
construction, equipment manufacturing, finance, trusts,
insurance and media.
"The divesture conforms to State Grid's plan and will
strengthen Shenhua's competitive advantage in thermal power
generation," one source said, however, without elaborating what
the plan is.
It was not clear whether the whole of the unit, State Grid
Energy Development Co Ltd, or just part of it would be
transferred to Shenhua, another source said.
The sale has yet to be approved by the State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), according to
the sources who were familiar with deal but were not authorized
to publicly announce it.
Shenhua Group is the parent of China Shenhua Energy Corp Co
Ltd , which runs a big network of power
plants and produces the largest volume of coal among Chinese
miners.
State Grid news department officials could not immediately
comment, and a news official with Shenhua denied having any
knowledge of the deal. Government officials at SASAC were not
available for comment.
"I doubt (SGCC's) willingness to forego any interests
without a reward in some way," one analyst with a Shanghai-based
securities firm said. He declined to be named as some clients of
the securities firm rely on SGCC for business deals.
SLOW REFORM
China broke its power monopoly in 2002 by setting up five
power generating groups, four power service companies and two
grid operators, and laid out an ambitious plan to further peel
off unnecessary assets from grid operators and separate power
transmission and local distribution before finally liberalising
power prices.
The mild competition between state-owned power generators
led to blind generation expansion and debt-to-assets ratios
rising to dangerous levels but did not result in any lower power
prices.
Beijing has repeatedly said it would push forward power
market reform, but the SGCC objected to dumping many non-core
assets, as well as separating power transmission and
distribution.
Liu Zhengya, head of SGCC, argued in a book published on
April 10 by its own media unit that the current integration of
power transmission and distribution and power dispatch is
suitable for China and disintegration of the system would add 60
to 180 billion yuan of power costs.
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
(Writing by Jim Bai; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)