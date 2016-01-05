UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Jan 5 The former chairman of COFCO Group Co. Ltd, Ning Gaoning, has been named the chairman of Sinochem Group, Sinochem said on Tuesday.
Ning will replace Liu Deshu, who has retired, according to a statement on the company's website.
Earlier, the state asset regulator named Zhao Shuanglian as the new chairman of COFCO. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.