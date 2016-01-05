BEIJING Jan 5 The former chairman of COFCO Group Co. Ltd, Ning Gaoning, has been named the chairman of Sinochem Group, Sinochem said on Tuesday.

Ning will replace Liu Deshu, who has retired, according to a statement on the company's website.

Earlier, the state asset regulator named Zhao Shuanglian as the new chairman of COFCO. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)