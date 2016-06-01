(Adds trader comment on potential oil market impact, detail)
BEIJING, June 1 China is planning changes to the
way it handles oil reserves by allowing private companies to
build and operate some of its strategic stockpiles, while also
requiring companies to maintain compulsory inventories,
potentially boosting its future imports.
Beyond allowing private companies to build and operate some
strategic petroleum reserves (SPR), draft rules issued by the
National Energy Administration (NEA) on Tuesday will also oblige
companies to keep compulsory oil reserves.
These stocks must be kept separately from commercial
reserves, and the draft states that such compulsory reserves
could only be used at the direction of the state council or
cabinet.
The government determines the size of such mandatory
reserves based on oil consumption, the rules published on the
NEA website said (www.nea.gov.cn).
Although no specific volumes were published and no
implementation timetable given, traders said that such
requirements would boost China's oil imports further, if
implemented.
"Potentially it is supportive of the oil market as it may
increase imports and reduce exports of products. However, the
devil is in the detail so we need a clearer picture," said
Oystein Berentsen, managing director for crude at oil trading
firm Strong Petroleum in Singapore.
China is the world's second-biggest crude importer,
importing 32.58 million tonnes (or around 8 million barrels per
day) and challenging the United States' for top spot.
China is expected to add 70-90 million barrels to its
strategic crude oil purchases in 2016 as it takes advantage of
low prices, a Reuters survey has shown.
By mid-2015, China had stockpiled about 190.5 million
barrels under its SPR programme, or roughly one month of net
crude imports.
Beijing's goal is to stockpile reserves amounting to 90 days
of net imports, which is the standard for SPRs in most western
countries.
In the draft rules, the government defines the country's
SPRs as including government stockpiling and companies'
compulsory stockpiling reserves.
China's stockpiling programme has so far been led largely by
state-owned energy giants Sinopec and CNPC, with ChemChina
recently striking a deal with privately-run CEFC China Energy to
lease out tanks in the southern island province of Hainan.
Approval to use strategic oil reserves must come from the
state council, the draft rules stipulated.
Circumstances under which the reserves may be used include
during an unexpected emergency when oil supplies are either
blocked or significantly reduced, or when macro-economic
adjustments are needed.
The strategic oil reserves include crude oil and oil
products like gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.
The NEA is seeking public feedback on the draft rules until
June 18.
