MILAN, March 27 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has acquired stakes of around 2 percent in Italian state-owned energy companies Eni and Enel, Italian market regulator Consob said on Thursday.

In a filing published on its website, Consob said the Chinese central bank exceeded the 2 percent disclosure threshold on March 21.

The PBOC now holds 2.071 percent of utility group Enel and 2.102 percent of oil and gas group Eni, it said.

