BEIJING Feb 13 The China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC), the country's biggest oil producer, has been
put on a pollution blacklist for the second time in six months
after breaching regulations at one of its refineries, the state
environment watchdog said.
As Beijing tries to placate public complaints about the
condition of the country's air, water and soil, the Ministry of
Environmental Protection (MEP) is under mounting pressure to
strike hard against powerful industrial firms long given a
relatively free hand to pollute in the quest for profit.
The ministry is expected to get new powers to punish
law-breaking enterprises during the annual session of the
country's parliament in March.
It has already been naming and shaming enterprises and local
governments for violating rules and falsifying data, and has
refused to approve proposed projects until problems are
rectified.
Late on Wednesday, the MEP published a list of 27 projects
found to have violated a range of environmental regulations
during inspections conducted in December. In addition to CNPC,
the list included projects by state-owned Baotou Iron and Steel
in Inner Mongolia.
The ministry said CNPC was fined 500,000 yuan ($82,500) and
ordered to rectify "illegal behaviour" at its oilfield in
northeast China's Jilin province, where untreated wastewater was
found to have contaminated local land and underground water
tables.
The MEP said the case had been passed on to police
authorities and the firm had been given a timeframe - which
wasn't disclosed - to resolve the issue.
CNPC is the parent of PetroChina ,
China's dominant oil and gas producer. A spokesman for the firm
was not immediately available when contacted by Reuters for
comment.
Last year, CNPC and its state-owned rival, the Sinopec
Group, were criticised after failing to install mandatory
emissions technology at some of their facilities. The MEP said
it would suspend environmental approvals for the companies'
refinery-building plans.
It is unclear whether that suspension is still in effect.
The ministry did not immediately respond to questions
submitted by Reuters on Thursday, but the vice-minister of
environmental protection, Zhai Qing said at a briefing on
Tuesday that the two firms had "basically rectified" the
problems discovered in 2012 and 2013.
($1 = 6.0624 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway and Judy Hua; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)