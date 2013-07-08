OSLO, July 8 Air pollution is shortening the
lives of people in northern China by about 5.5 years compared to
the south, a disastrous legacy of a policy that provided free
coal for heating in the north, an international study shows.
Environmental problems are a source of rising social
discontent in China; last month Beijing promised new measures to
crack down on air pollution, partly by hastening a shift to
renewable energy from fossil fuels.
The report, by experts in China, the United States and
Israel, said a communist policy of giving out free coal
everywhere north of the Huai River in central China between 1950
and 1980 meant more heart and lung disease among 500 million
people living in the area.
"Life expectancies are about 5.5 years lower in the north
owing to an increased incidence of cardio-respiratory
mortality," the researchers wrote in Tuesday's edition of the
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
Studying pollution and deaths in 90 cities, the experts
found that life expectancy tumbled just north of the Huai River,
where air pollution from burning coal was 55 percent higher than
to the south between 1981 and 2000.
"The analysis suggests that the Huai River policy, which had
the laudable goal of providing indoor heat, had disastrous
consequences for health," the study said. It did not estimate
how many lives the policy may have saved from winter cold.
LEGACY CONTINUES
"The legacy of the policy continues today," Michael
Greenstone, a professor of environmental economics at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology and one of the four
authors, told Reuters. He noted that many buildings still had
the coal-fired boilers that were installed for heating when coal
was free, often with few filters.
The scientists said the findings, which firmly link air
pollution to life expectancy, might help emerging economies such
as China, India or Brazil to find better ways to combine a drive
for economic growth with environmental controls.
"These are very powerful results," said Barbara Finamore, a
China expert at the U.S. Natural Resources Defense Council who
was not involved in the study. "It provides new reason for
concern among the population in northern China about the effect
of coal on health."
China's cabinet last month promised measures such as
accelerating the installation of pollution control equipment on
small, coal-fuelled refineries and curbing the growth of
industries such as steel and cement that consume large amounts
of energy.
The World Health Organization says that about 2 million
people die every year from air pollution, mostly in developing
countries. Cities such as Karachi, New Delhi, Kathmandu,
Beijing, Lima and Cairo are among the most polluted, it says.
Even in Europe, for instance, air pollution shortens average
life expectancy by 8 months, said Anke Luekewille, an expert at
the European Environment Agency in Denmark, although pollution
levels have fallen considerably in recent decades.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Kevin Liffey)