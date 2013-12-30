BEIJING Dec 30 About 3.33 million hectares (8
million acres) of China's farmland is too polluted to grow
crops, a government official said on Monday, highlighting the
risk facing agriculture after three decades of rapid industrial
growth.
China has been under pressure to improve its urban
environment following a spate of pollution scares.
But cleaning up rural regions could be an even bigger
challenge as the government tries to reverse damage done by
years of urban and industrial encroachment and ensure food
supplies for a growing population.
Wang Shiyuan, the vice-minister of land and resources, told
a news briefing that China was determined to rectify the problem
and had committed "tens of billions of yuan" a year to pilot
projects aimed at rehabilitating contaminated land and
underground water supplies.
The area of China's contaminated land is about the same size
as Belgium. Wang said no more planting would be allowed on it as
the government was determined to prevent toxic metals entering
the food chain.
"In the past there have been news reports about
cadmium-contaminated rice - these kinds of problems have already
been strictly prohibited," he said.
This year, inspectors found dangerous levels of cadmium in
rice sold in the southern city of Guangzhou. The rice was grown
in Henan, a major heavy metal-producing region.
China's determination to squeeze as much food and resources
as possible from its land has put thousands of farms close to
chemical plants, mines and other heavy industries, raising the
risks of contamination.
With food security still the most pressing concern, China is
determined to ensure that at least 120 million hectares (295
million acres) of land is reserved for agriculture, a policy
known as the "red line". The rehabilitation of polluted land is
part of that policy.
A government land survey revealed traces of toxic metals
dating back at least a century as well as pesticides banned in
the 1980s, and state researchers have said that as much as 70
percent of China's soil could have problems.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Robert Birsel)