BEIJING, April 24 China on Thursday passed
amendments to the country's environmental protection law that
will impose tougher penalties on polluters in the most sweeping
revisions to the law in 25 years.
The much-anticipated amendments signal the close of a
two-year debate among scholars, the government and state-owned
enterprises over changes to the environmental protection law,
and come in response to public anger over widespread pollution
that has choked the country.
The revisions will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2015, Xinhua
said.
