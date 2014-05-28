BEIJING May 28 China will boost funding to
regions that do well in reining in air pollution and punish
laggards, the cabinet has decided, as Beijing pushes local
governments to step up the war on smog.
The fight on crippling pollution that prematurely ends
hundreds of thousands of lives annually has risen to near the
top of the national agenda, but is still ignored by some local
governments that remain focused only on growing their economies.
Beijing now promises more money to regions that do well on
cutting emissions of pollutants such as sulphur dioxide and
nitrous oxide.
Regulations released on Tuesday by China's State Council, or
cabinet, said from now on it would rate provincial governments
in one of four categories ranging from "excellent" to
"substandard", based on whether they meet air pollution targets.
Local governments that do well will get more funding from
Beijing, while those that miss targets will get less, and may
also face disciplinary action.
Officials who fake environmental data will be punished and
may even face criminal charges, the cabinet said.
The decision is the latest move by China's leaders towards a
more sustainable economy as they turn away from dependence on
energy-intensive and polluting economic growth.
"We now no longer request the regions to blindly pursue
rapid GDP growth, and it isn't just the central government that
recognises that this way of doing things has no future, but
local governments as well," Huang Qunhui, director of the
Institute of Industrial Economics of the China Academy of Social
Sciences told reporters in the capital last week.
Last year the government said it would increasingly take
into consideration additional indicators, such as resource use,
environmental damage, industrial overcapacity, scientific
innovation, work safety and newly-added debt.
(Reporting by Stian Reklev; Additional reporting by David
Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)