BEIJING Nov 27 China will take a "zero
tolerance" approach to a wide range of environmental violations
and has promised stronger action against regional governments
that protect polluters or hinder inspections, according to a
Cabinet document.
Authorities across China have been ordered to take part in a
comprehensive inspection programme to be completed by the end of
2015, said the policy document that was released on the official
government website (www.gov.cn) late on Wednesday.
The programme's findings will be released publicly under a
policy of enhanced transparency and accountability, it said, and
any regional regulations that hinder enforcement of national
environmental legislation must be annulled by June 2015.
The state of China's air, soil and rivers has emerged as one
of the ruling Communist Party's biggest challenges, with an
increasingly prosperous public unwilling to accept the
environmental costs of rapid economic growth.
China declared a "war on pollution" this year and passed
long-awaited amendments to its 1989 Environmental Protection
Law, giving authorities added powers to monitor, fine and even
imprison repeat offenders.
On Wednesday, the cabinet also approved draft amendments to
China's air pollution law that include unlimited daily fines if
violators do not rectify problems, the China Daily newspaper
reported. Polluters currently pay a one-off fine of up to
200,000 yuan ($32,595).
Enforcement remains one of the government's main concerns,
with the Ministry of Environmental Protection complaining last
month that some regions preferred "form over substance" when it
came to implementing new guidelines.
The ministry also criticised regional governments that
failed to comply fully with industrial restrictions during this
month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Beijing.
(1 US dollar = 6.1360 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Paul Tait)