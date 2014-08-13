BEIJING Aug 13 China has issued a "behavioural
standards" guide to combat pollution and reduce environmental
damage, urging people to do everything from walking and riding
bicycles to buying goods with less packaging.
The Chinese government has identified public participation
as a key element in its efforts to reverse some of the
environmental damage done by more than three decades of
breakneck economic growth.
The list of eight standards, published on the environment
ministry's website (www.mep.gov.cn) on Wednesday, urged citizens
to refrain from burning garbage, and limit the use of fireworks
and barbecues.
It also urged the public to take responsibility for
pollution by reporting illegal behaviour to the authorities.
Amendments to the country's Environmental Protection Law,
passed on April, made it an obligation for all Chinese citizens
to protect the environment.
A local government study showed in April that 31 percent of
the smog in China's capital Beijing is derived from vehicles,
22.4 percent from coal burning and 18.1 percent from industry.
Beijing's environmental bureau said 14.1 percent was made up
of other smaller sources like food preparation, livestock
rearing and vehicle repairs.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)