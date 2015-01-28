BEIJING Jan 28 China has appointed Chen Jining,
the president of Beijing's prestigious Tsinghua University, as
party chief of its environment ministry, since the
controversial current incumbent is retiring, the ministry said
on its website on Wednesday.
Chen, 51, an environmental specialist and a member of the
National Environmental Advisory Commission with no previous
government experience, replaces environment minister Zhou
Shengxian.
Zhou's decade as China's top environment official has
coincided with the massive degradation of the nation's
environment, with surging industrial and energy output putting
huge pressure on air, rivers and soil.
Chinese media have criticised Zhou, 65, for not reining in
industrial polluters or taking responsibility for scandals
ranging from rice contamination to chemical spills in drinking
water and thousands of dead pigs found in a Shanghai river.
Zhou replaced Xie Zhenhua, who resigned after a benzene
plant explosion contaminated the water supplies of several
million people in northeast China.
In 2013, he also faced an unprecedented number of negative
votes during his ministerial re-election by China's rubber stamp
legislature, the National People's Congress. Online polls also
showed a majority of China's netizens wanted him gone.
Smog levels in China's cities have exceeded official
measurement scales on on several occasions in recent years.
Several independent studies have found China faces major
health problems from its polluted air, with more than 1 million
people dying prematurely each year, and life expectancy in some
places dropping by as much as 5.5 years.
China's focus on economic growth has also led to huge
problems with polluted water and soil, despite Zhou on numerous
occasions pledging he would lead an all out war against
environmental degradation.
"It is a disgraceful lifestyle to drive a BMW but have only
dirty water to drink," he told the China Daily newspaper in
2009.
