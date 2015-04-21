* Banks to lend $100 bln for "technological renovation" in
Hebei
* Financing will spur growth in environmental industries
* Deal comes as Beijing acts to increase bank lending
* Will also help address chronic environmental problems
By David Stanway and Shu Zhang
BEIJING, April 22 Days before Beijing cut bank
reserve requirements to boost lending to China's slowing
economy, officials in Hebei province met with dozens of banks
and steel mills to find financing to revive local industry and
tackle chronic environmental problems.
During the meeting with 32 banks and 64 steel mills, which
came a month after Premier Li Keqiang voiced support for
financing initiatives for the smoggy northern province, 18 banks
agreed to lend more than 623 billion yuan ($100 billion) for
"technological renovation and industrial transformation" this
year, Hebei's industry bureau said.
As China's economy struggles and heavily leveraged banks
restrict lending to polluting industries, Beijing is urging
targeted capital injections not only to improve the environment,
but also to stimulate growth in cutting-edge industries like
emissions controls and water treatment.
Economic growth in the first quarter fell to its slowest
rate in six years, prompting the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
to cut how much banks must keep in reserve by 100 basis points
on Sunday, the biggest cut since 2008, in a bid to get banks
lending more.
Growth in Hebei slipped to 6.5 percent last year, one of the
lowest rates in the country, and Premier Li told the province's
delegation to the annual parliament last month that central
government should help out with preferential financing policies.
"Hebei is enjoying favourable financing support due to its
proximity to the capital and the urgency of cleaning up air
pollution," said Chen Bo, economist with the Central University
of Finance and Economics.
The Hebei government would not comment for this story but
has previously said banks had pledged a further 761.3 billion
yuan to help develop the private sector in the province.
The PBOC also cut reserve requirements for the Agricultural
Development Bank, a policy lender, by an additional 200 bps.
"This is because of a State Council meeting after the spring
festival, which called on ADBC to increase support to the bridge
loans for major national water projects," a bank executive said.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
Hebei's steel mills have to comply with tough state
pollution standards by the end of the year, but with cash scarce
and demand weak, firms are struggling to comply.
Neither the reserves cut nor the financing package is
expected to rescue Hebei's worst-performing firms, but it could
help favoured enterprises pay for upgrades and cover higher
compliance bills.
Hebei said banks would provide 35 billion yuan to help cover
the 100 billion yuan cost of renovation at 32 major steel
enterprises in the province, and said the entire financing deal
would alleviate risks for "enterprises that have a market and
are competitive but are temporarily experiencing difficulties".
Though many private steel and cement plants could perish,
China hopes its war on smog will benefit hundreds of
environmental enterprises.
According to the official People's Daily, a recent action
plan to clean polluted water could boost GDP by 5.7 trillion
yuan. Firms set to benefit include Sound Environment
, Beijing Origin Water Technology and
Guangxi Bossco Environmental Protection, whose share
price has soared 250 percent since listing in February.
Hebei's financing plan, together with the country's wider
commitment to reduce emissions, is also likely to boost firms
making equipment to treat industrial emissions, including Fujian
Longking and Wuhan Kaidi Electric Power.
Soil treatment firms like Dongjiang Environmental
also stand to benefit from a clean-up campaign.
But even as Beijing makes more credit available, economists
remains sceptical that banks will have the latitude to help out
private cleantech firms, with struggling state enterprises still
likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of new financing.
"There are banks that still favour big state-owned
companies, and new financing mechanisms are required," said Wang
Yao, a climate and energy economist from the Central University
of Finance and Economics.
($1 = 6.2006 Chinese yuan)
