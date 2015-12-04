SHANGHAI Dec 4 The Chinese government plans to
begin claiming compensation from polluting companies and
individuals, particularly those who damage state property, over
the next two years, China's cabinet has said.
The State Council said on its website late on Thursday it
would trial the policy in a few provinces before rolling it out
nationwide in 2018. The plan would cover air, water and soil
pollution, as well as damage to plants and animals.
China already allows government-registered environmental
organizations that have been operating for at least five years
to launch legal action against polluters.
High pollution levels have sparked widespread social unrest
and become a major concern for China's leadership.
Environmentalists say China's big polluters routinely exceed
government emission limits.
China's capital Beijing suffered choking pollution this
week, triggering an "orange" alert, the second-highest level,
closing highways, halting or suspending construction and
prompting a warning to residents to stay indoors.
That coincided with a meeting of world leaders in Paris to
address climate change. China said after the meeting on
Wednesday it would cut emissions of major pollutants in its
power sector by 2020.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Tait)