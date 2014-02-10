* Govt shake-up to grant more powers to environment ministry
By David Stanway and Benjamin Kang Lim
BEIJING, Feb 10 China could grant its undersized
environment ministry new powers over resources, possibly
allowing it to veto future projects, and more muscle to punish
polluters as part of a government shake-up to tackle decades of
unchecked growth.
Sources with ties to the leadership told Reuters that the
government was considering a sweeping reorganisation of cabinet
ministries next month that will dissolve the Ministry of Land
and Resources and transfer some powers to the Ministry of
Environmental Protection (MEP), long regarded as too weak to
punish law-breaking polluters.
Amendments to China's 1989 environmental law, likely to be
rubber-stamped at the annual session of the country's
legislature next month, are expected to also give the
environment ministry the powers to impose unlimited penalties on
firms that fail to rectify problems and allow regulators to
suspend or shut down persistent offenders.
A nationwide monitoring system will be established to force
industries to disclose exactly how much pollution they cause,
and it will become a criminal offence to misuse or switch off
pollution control technology and misreport emission levels.
China's big polluters routinely exceed government emissions
limits, say environmentalists, and high pollution levels have
sparked widespread social unrest, which is a major concern for
China's leadership.
The proposals are part of Beijing's efforts to steer the
economy away from investment-led growth, which has fuelled three
decades of double-digit expansion per year, towards a lower but
more sustainable pace leaning more on consumption and services.
Despite vows to get tough on industry, China's ability to
impose environmental safeguards on local governments and
powerful state-owned firms remains in doubt following a series
of toxic chemical spills, smog scares and food safety scandals.
"China will not be able to stop polluters from violating the
law without stronger penalties," said Alex Wang, an expert in
Chinese environmental law at UCLA in the United States. "For
companies making billions of yuan in profit each year, these
fines have been less than negligible."
China has already stripped dozens of powers from ministries,
including the powerful National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), in a bid to move away from bureaucratic
interference in the world's second-largest economy and towards
better regulation.
The NDRC, a sprawling superministry with a huge swathe of
duties ranging from cutting greenhouse gases to deciding energy
prices, has long been under fire for resisting reform and for
heavy-handed intervention in the economy.
The leadership sources told Reuters that proposals have been
made to slim down the NDRC into a sort of "macroeconomic
planning and research" body with no powers of approval.
"MORE WEAPONS"
The new amendments will abolish a "maximum fine" system in
favour of unlimited penalties for repeat offenders. Officials
say firms have preferred to pay the relatively small fines up
front rather than face much higher compliance costs.
"To a relatively big enterprise, the level of punishment
cannot even be compared to the cost of complying with the law or
even with our administrative costs," Ji Gang, an official with
the MEP's law enforcement division, told the Xinhua-run Economic
Information Daily in January.
Creating a monitoring system to identify polluters will help
enforcement and also encourage the public to supervise
factories, said Huang Wei, a campaigner with environmental group
Greenpeace in Beijing.
But the environment ministry will also need a bigger budget
and a rise in status in China to fulfill its goals.
"In many cases, the big SOEs (state-owned enterprises)
pretend to comply but actually go above the environment
ministry's head and ask the NDRC for more lenient treatment,"
said a government policy researcher who did not want to give his
name, citing the sensitivity of the issue.
The environment ministry said last year that it planned to
spend 40 billion yuan ($6.60 billion) over 2011-2015 to boost
its monitoring capacity, but it will not be enough unless China
strengthens the bureaucratic position of the watchdog, said Wang
of UCLA.
"Effective regulation is impossible without a regulatory
body with sufficient authority to hold the major state-owned
firms to account," he said.
The planned environmental law changes have been broadly
welcomed by activists, but they are concerned about new
restrictions on the public right to sue polluters.
A previous draft said lawsuits could only be filed via the
government-affiliated All-China Environmental Federation.
Critics said the clause would restrict citizens' rights to sue
in contentious cases, and it was criticised even by the People's
Daily, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party.
Subsequent amendments also allowed government-registered
environmental organisations that have been operating for at
least five years to launch legal action. Chinese environmental
group Friends of Nature said the change was not enough and the
clause remained "detrimental to the public interest".
($1=6.06 yuan)
