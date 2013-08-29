* Ministry move not to impact refinery projects underway
* Two firms currently have 3 million bpd of capacity at
pre-approval stage
* CNPC, Sinopec also did not fix problems after missing 2011
targets
* Ministry to spend $6.5 bln on pollution monitoring systems
By David Stanway and Judy Hua
BEIJING, Aug 29 China will stop approving some
new refining projects and plant upgrades by the country's top
two state oil firms, potentially holding up billions of dollars
of investment to meet rising demand in the world's second
largest oil market.
The move by the Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP)
against China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Sinopec
Group came after they failed to meet key pollution targets in
2012, it said on Thursday. That could affect more than 3 million
barrels per day (bpd) of planned capacity additions.
The ministry said on its website (www.mep.gov.cn) that it
would suspend approvals of environment impact assessments for
all new refining projects from the two oil giants, apart from
any upgrades that target fuel pollution specifications or other
environmental renovations.
It did not say how long the suspension would be in place.
Companies typically would need tell the government how they will
rectify their problems before approvals are resumed.
According to Reuters calculations, CNPC currently has 1.66
million bpd of planned capacity not yet approved, while Sinopec
has 1.36 million bpd.
While the Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily said the
MEP's move would not impact 790,000 bpd of refining capacity
under construction, a senior analyst with one of China's big oil
firms said the decision could be a blessing in disguise.
"It could actually be a big opportunity for other refiners -
there is a glut in capacity and a slowdown in approvals could
help," said the analyst, who didn't want to disclose his name
citing the sensitivity of the issue.
CNPC was not immediately available for comment, but Sinopec
spokesman Lu Dapeng said in a statement that the emissions
problem only affected a small number of its subsidiaries, which
had dragged down the group's overall performance.
"The majority of Sinopec's more than 120 subsidiary
enterprises all met the requirements ... for 2012," he said.
Sinopec doesn't expect any business impact from the
suspension, he said.
He said Sinopec is planning to spend 22.87 billion yuan
($3.74 billion) on "environmental treatment projects" in the
next three years. But the company was only able to install new
equipment during overhaul periods, which normally occur just
once in every three or four years, he said.
CNPC is the parent of PetroChina, China's dominant
oil and gas producer. Sinopec Group is the parent of top Asian
refiner Sinopec Corp .
'A WARNING TO OTHERS'
The environment ministry and its local branches have
struggled to impose their will on state-owned industrial
enterprises, which are big sources of economic growth as well as
pollution. But Beijing has promised to get tough on firms
accused of ignoring environmental rules or approval procedures.
People's Daily said on Thursday the decision "demonstrated
China's determination when it comes to pollution emissions."
"Such tough punishment on the two oil majors is
unprecedented - it is a warning to others," said Wang Tao,
resident scholar at the Energy & Climate Program of the
Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing.
"But the MEP has only suspended approval for their new
refineries, and what we really need is for them to take strong
measures to curb pollution from existing refineries," said Wang.
The two firms were given time to rectify their problems
after failing to meet emissions targets in 2011, but they did
not install mandatory pollution controls at many of their
facilities, the paper said. Several CNPC subsidiaries also
supplied falsified emissions data to authorities, it said.
In May, the MEP said a subsidiary of CNPC, together with
several state-owned power and steel enterprises, deliberately
misused emissions control technology and submitted inaccurate
data. A nationwide investigation into the problem is underway.
Measuring pollution remains one of the ministry's biggest
challenges. It said earlier this month that it was planning to
spend 40 billion yuan ($6.54 billion) over the 2011-2015 period
to try to beef up its monitoring systems.
According to industry sources, big state-owned firms have
been complaining to the National Energy Administration that the
current emissions standards are too tough and that more
incentives and subsidies are required to help them comply.
People's Daily said CNPC and Sinopec could not blame funding
problems for these "extremely embarrassing circumstances"
because they had both managed to meet tough pollution standards
at their overseas projects.
"Central government-run enterprises have enough technology
and funds to resolve these problems - the problems arise in the
subsidiaries but the root cause is in the group companies," it
quoted an official with the environmental ministry as saying.
($1 = 6.1202 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Manash Goswami and Tom Hogue)