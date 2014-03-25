BEIJING, March 25 China's energy-hungry,
high-polluting industries continued to grow too fast in 2013,
putting "huge pressures" on the environment and causing air
quality to worsen further, the country's pollution agency said
on Tuesday.
Premier Li Keqiang "declared war" on pollution in a major
policy address this month, but China has long struggled to
strike a balance between protecting the environment and keeping
up economic growth.
China is still too slow when it comes to reforming its
resource-intensive economy, the Ministry of Environmental
Protection said on its website (www.mep.gov.cn) in a statement
to mark a report on pollution in 74 Chinese cities last year.
"The pace of restructuring and upgrading industries has
slowed, the mode of development remains crude, and emissions of
atmospheric pollutants have long exceeded environmental
capacity," it said, in explaining why air quality got worse.
Just three of the 74 cities studied fully complied with
state pollution standards in 2013, the environment ministry said
this month.
Rapid urbanisation also played a role, the ministry said,
bringing dust from new housing and road building, while more
traffic boosted emissions. Slower wind speeds than usual in
northern China were an additional contributing factor last year.
