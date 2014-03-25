(Adds latest smog alert for Beijing)
BEIJING, March 25 China's energy-hungry,
high-polluting industries continued to grow too fast in 2013,
putting "huge pressures" on the environment and causing air
quality to worsen, the country's pollution agency said on
Tuesday.
Premier Li Keqiang "declared war" on pollution in a major
policy address this month, but China has long struggled to
strike a balance between protecting the environment and keeping
up economic growth.
China is still too slow in reforming its resource-intensive
economy, the Ministry of Environmental Protection said in a
statement on its website (www.mep.gov.cn).
"The pace of restructuring and upgrading industries has
slowed, the mode of development remains crude, and emissions of
atmospheric pollutants have long exceeded environmental
capacity," it said.
Rapid urbanisation brought dust from new housing and road
building, while more traffic increased emissions. Slower wind
speeds than usual in northern China were an additional
contributing factor last year.
Only three out of 74 Chinese cities fully complied with
state pollution standards in 2013, the ministry said earlier
this month.
Separately, the official Xinhua news agency said that the
meteorological office had issued another heavy smog alert for
Beijing, its neighbouring city of Tianjin and for the province
of Hebei.
The smog is expected to last until Friday, when it will be
dispersed by a cold front, the report said.
Beijing's mayor promised in January to spend 15 billion yuan
($2.4 billion) on improving air quality this year as part of an
"all-out effort" to tackle pollution, though similar pledges in
the past have brought little improvement.
Pollution is an increasing concern for China's leaders, keen
to forestall potential unrest as affluent city dwellers turn
against the growth-at-all-costs economic model that has tainted
much of the country's air, water and soil.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Raissa Kasolowsky)