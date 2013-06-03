BEIJING, June 3 The government of the
southwestern Chinese city of Kunming will publish an
environmental impact assessment for a refinery which has been
subject to mass protests, state media said on Monday, as it
hopes to head off further unrest ahead of a trade fair.
An increasingly affluent urban population has begun to
object to China's policy of growth at all costs, which has
fuelled the economy for three decades, with the environment
emerging as a focus of concern and protests.
There have already been two large protests in Kunming
against the production of paraxylene (PX), a chemical used in
making fabrics and plastic bottles, at the planned plant.
Organisers have taken to the internet to call for the next
protest on June 6, the same date for the first China-South Asia
Expo, which senior Chinese leaders are expected to attend.
Kunming mayor Li Wenrong said the government will listen to
comments and communicate with residents about their concerns
over the project and repeated a pledge to cancel it if people do
not want it, the official People's Daily said.
"We will soon, in accordance with procedure, release the
environmental impact assessment report to the public," the paper
quoted Li as saying. "There is nothing which needs to be covered
up."
The government last week issued an order banning any
protests during the period of the trade fair, due to run from
June 6-10.
Li urged people not to take to the streets.
"While a small number of people have (strong) opinions about
the PX project and different points of view, everyone must ...
maintain the harmonious and stable environment and nothing
should happen to interfere with this," he said.
Last November, the eastern city of Ningbo suspended a
petrochemical project after days of street protests. Big
protests also forced the suspension of a PX plant in the
northeastern city of Dalian the year before.
More recently, heavy pollution that has blanketed cities
including the capital Beijing and scandals over food have added
to the sense of unease.
China National Petroleum Corp, the country's largest oil and
gas producer and supplier, announced in February that the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) had approved
the refinery project at Anning, just outside Kunming.
The refinery would produce gasoline, diesel, and other
chemicals and fertilisers as well as PX, the company said in its
submission to the NDRC.
It is being built to handle oil coming in from a
strategically important pipeline being built across Myanmar that
is due to open this year. State media however have quoted
company officials as saying the refinery would not produce PX.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)