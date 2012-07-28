By John Ruwitch
QIDONG, China, July 28
QIDONG, China, July 28 Angry demonstrators
occupied a government office in eastern China on Saturday,
destroying computers and overturning cars in a violent protest
against an industrial waste pipeline they said would poison
their coastal waters.
The demonstration was the latest in a string of protests
sparked by fears of environmental degradation and highlights the
social tensions the government in Beijing faces as it approaches
a leadership transition this year.
About 1,000 protesters marched through the coastal city of
Qidong, about one hour north of Shanghai by car, shouting
slogans against the plan pipeline that would empty waste from a
paper factory in a nearby town into the sea.
Demonstrators rejected the government's stand that waste
from the factory would not pollute the coastal waters.
"The government says the waste will not pollute the sea, but
if that's true, then why don't they dump it into Yangtze River?"
said Lu Shuai, a 25-year-old protester who works in logistics.
"It is because if they dump it into the river, it will have
an impact on people in Shanghai and people in Shanghai will
oppose it."
Several protesters entered the city government's main
building and were seen smashing computers, overturning desks and
throwing documents out the windows to loud cheers from the
crowd.
Reuters witnessed five cars and one minibus being
overturned. Over 1,000 police - some paramilitary - guarded the
city government office compound in lines.
At least two police officers were dragged into the crowd at
the government office and punched and beaten enough to make them
bleed.
On Friday, in an effort to stave off the protest, the Qidong
city government announced it would suspend the project for
further research.
But many protesters said on Saturday that postponement was
not enough.
"If the government really wanted to stop this project, they
should have done it right from the beginning. At this point they
are too late," said Xi Feng, a 17-year-old protester.
Local officials took steps to ward off the demonstration and
residents received text messages and letters warning that any
public demonstration would be illegal.
Environmental worries have stoked calls for expanded rights
for citizens and greater consultation in the tightly controlled
one-party state.
The outpouring of public anger is emblematic of the rising
discontent facing Chinese leaders, who are obsessed with
maintaining stability and struggling to balance growth with
rising public anger over environmental threats.
The protest followed similar demonstrations against projects
the Sichuan town of Shifang earlier this month and in the cities
of Dalian in the northeast and Haimen in southern Guangdong
province in the past year.
In Shifang, the government halted construction of a copper
refinery following protests by residents that it would poison
them. It also freed most of the people who were detained after a
clash with police.
The leadership has vowed to clean up China's skies and
waterways and increasingly tried to appear responsive to
complaints about pollution. But environmental disputes pit
citizens against local officials whose aim is to lure fresh
investment and revenue into their areas.
