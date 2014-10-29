BEIJING Oct 29 China is waging war on
pollution, closing factories and targeting dirty coal-fired
power plants, but its ports are pumping out pollution virtually
unchecked, according to a report by a U.S. environmental group.
The thousands of ships that ply China's waterways are
delivering a toxic cocktail of pollution, with just one ship
capable of emitting the same pollution as half a million trucks
each day, the report by the Natural Resources Defense Council
(NRDC) said.
"China is paying a high price for pollution associated with
shipping," it said, citing studies in Hong Kong and Shenzhen.
"An estimated 1.2 million premature deaths in China in 2010
were caused by ambient air pollution, and shipping is a
significant source of these air pollution and health
problems..."
Seven of the world's 10 largest ports are in China, with
more than a quarter of the planet's maritime cargo passing
through China, and the heavily populated coastal cities such as
Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen are among the most polluted.
"With ocean going ships allowed to burn fuel with sulphur
levels that are 100 to 3,500 times higher than permitted in
on-road diesel, one container ship cruising along the coast of
China emits as much diesel pollution as 500,000 new Chinese
trucks in a single day," said the NRDC report.
Most ships at Chinese ports use cheap bunker fuel, which is
high in sulphur, and port vehicles and equipment are powered by
diesel fuel. The combined exhaust from ships and ports contain
high levels of diesel particulate matter, oxides of nitrogen and
oxides of sulphur, said the NRDC.
"These emissions are known to cause cancer and are
associated with a wide range of respiratory and cardiovascular
illnesses," said the report.
But little has been done to stem shipping pollution on a
national level in China, and only a few cities have begun
drawing up plans to address the problem, according to the NRDC.
Hong Kong is enforcing strict low-sulfur standards for local
vessels, while Shenzhen has announced clean-up plans.
Other port cities and regions like Shanghai, Qingdao,
Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Shandong provinces have issued plans to
promote shore power, electrification of port equipment, and the
use of electric or natural gas-powered trucks.
But the report questions the effectiveness of such plans
without detailed, and agreed to, goals, penalties and incentives
by ports and city authorities.
Globally, environmental regulations for ships are overseen
by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). But while the
IMO has cut pollution by implementing special emissions control
zones in America and Europe, which use low-sulfur marine fuels
as standard, Asia has been left untouched.
And the concern is that Chinese ports will be reluctant to
implement pollution controls for fear of losing trade.
"Unless port cities cooperate on regional emission control
measures, the fear that ships will shift to less regulated ports
could prevent port cities from adopting stricter measures," the
report said.
"If regulation were to drive ships to other ports, such
"leakage" would only shift pollution from one port to another
and seriously undermine the overall effectiveness of clean port
and shipping measures that have been adopted."
