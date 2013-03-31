By David Stanway
SHANGHANG COUNTY, China, April 1 When Zijin
Mining Group threatened to move its headquarters some 270 kms
from its home county of Shanghang to Xiamen on China's southeast
coast, a local Communist Party boss rushed to confront the
company's chairman Chen Jinghe.
"If you want to move, you'll have to move the Zijin Mountain
to Xiamen as well," the official told Chen, referring to a vast
local mine that has helped transform the firm into China's top
gold producer and second-biggest copper miner.
The exchange, recited with some pride by local residents,
reflects the anxieties felt by regional governments as they
consider the prospect of losing their biggest cash-cows.
It also highlights the challenges facing Beijing as it tries
to take on entrenched local bureaucracies and the powerful
state-owned polluters they sponsor and protect, with the central
government desperate to address decades of chronic environmental
damage and force growth-addicted provinces to raise standards.
"The problem is that they still chase profit," said one
resident outside a store near Zijin's Shanghang headquarters who
did not want to give his name. "Protecting the environment is
like taking medicine, and they don't want that."
Zijin Mining is one of China's biggest state-owned firms,
with projects in 20 provinces and seven countries. In 2010, it
was rocked by two major pollution scandals that cost it millions
of yuan in fines and compensation payments and battered the
share price of its listed vehicles in Shanghai and
Hong Kong. It had already been reprimanded by the
Ministry of Environmental Protection for failing to meet
standards and its reputation was now badly damaged.
In Shanghang itself, a 9,100 cubic metre torrent of toxic
slurry from the Zijin Mountain gold-copper mine burst through a
tailings dam and entered the Ting river, killing 4 million fish.
It took nine days before Zijin admitted a problem had occurred,
prompting accusations of a cover-up by state media.
But Shanghang is a one-company town, and the Zijin Mountain
mine dominates the landscape and the economy, providing 70
percent of local revenues and most of the county's jobs.
DON'T RISK JOBS, ECONOMY
Zijin's largesse has helped build a highway connecting
Shanghang to the rest of Fujian province and has funded a
building boom. While residents remain wary, the local government
is reluctant to do anything that could jeopardise growth.
Shen Hongbo, a professor at Shanghai's Fudan University who
studied the 2010 incidents, believes the Zijin case is of
"universal significance" and raises questions that apply to
hundreds of state-owned firms and their government sponsors.
Hugely dependent on the tax revenues and jobs provided by
big polluting firms, local authorities have long been regarded
as one of the biggest obstacles to Beijing's promises to reverse
decades of environmental damage. State news agency Xinhua said
in a strongly-worded editorial in March that "blame lies in
governments at different levels" for chasing growth and letting
environmental problems fester.
According to a proposal submitted by delegates at last
month's National People's Congress, there have been more than 30
serious incidents of heavy metal pollution in the past three
years, and many were caused by "regional governments blindly
pursuing economic development, as well as law enforcement and
supervision not being strong enough".
China has the laws, but its ability to enforce them is weak,
especially in the face of giant firms that pour millions into
otherwise bereft local government coffers. Critics say Beijing
also lacks the will to tackle the problem.
"People want growth. People want development, but they don't
accept that this should happen at the expense of their quality
of life, and even the health of their children, but it's very
hard to hold the local government accountable," said Ma Jun,
head of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs (IPE),
a non-profit group that monitors pollution across China.
Neither Zijin Mining nor the local government in Shanghang
responded to interview requests by Reuters for this article.
GOVERNMENT CAPTURE
Like many state-owned firms, Zijin is more than just an
enterprise, and has benefited from a vast state support system
giving it access to cheap credit and a blind eye when it comes
to pollution. Its dominance of the local economy also means that
many officials think that what's good for Zijin is generally
good for the community at large.
The situation is made worse by the fact that state firms
like Zijin were carved out of mining bureaus and never quite
lost their role as arms of the government, maintaining old
relationships and channels of communication as well as running
hospitals, schools or retirement homes. For many residents
seeking to complain about pollution, it is often difficult to
see where the company ends and the state begins.
"The problem tends to involve the capture of the government
by various interests - these problems are exacerbated when the
company actually is the government," said Alex Wang, professor
at Berkeley and an expert in China's environmental legislation.
At the time of the 2010 accident, the head of Zijin's
supervisory board was Lin Shuiqing, formerly the local Shanghang
government boss, and he remains in position. Other top company
officials, including those on Zijin's Communist Party committee,
also served as local bureaucrats or legislators. Zijin's largest
shareholder is an arm of Shanghang's state-owned assets bureau.
All of which, in Shanghang and elsewhere, makes it tough for
a relatively low-status environmental official to call a huge
and powerful company to account.
"I sense that local environmental agencies are very sincere
and really want to clean up, but then they get a call from the
vice-mayor and are told the company is very important and
shouldn't be touched," said Ma at the IPE.
Two months after the Shanghang spill, another dam burst at a
Zijin mine in Guangdong province. The authorities eventually
stepped in, firing and prosecuting company officials and
imposing punitive fines. The Ministry of Environmental
Protection has since used those punishments to show its ability
to enforce its laws has been strengthened, but experts say that
while Beijing is often forced to response to catastrophes,
chronic, day-to-day pollution continues unabated.
"Job one is economic growth, and if the side-effects of that
create some sort of crisis, then the system is designed to
react, but not before," said Berkeley's Wang.
HAVING IT BOTH WAYS
After apologising for the 2010 incidents, "which not only
caused social disputes but also tarnished our brand and damaged
our reputation," Zijin chairman Chen said the company's "good
deeds" should also be recognised.
The company has spent 80 million yuan ($12.9
million)rehabilitating and landscaping parts of the old mine and
has built a "national mining park", opened late last year.
Reuters was not given permission to see the park during a visit,
but Zijin said it also set up a botanical garden and a golf
course.
Zijin has also contributed 114 million yuan to a local water
project and donated to flood relief in Fujian. But it is its
overall contribution to the local economy that demonstrate how
indispensable it has become to the government.
The rugged, mountainous county of Shanghang is undergoing a
transformation, largely on the back of the high commodity prices
that have driven up Zijin Mining's profits and boosted tax
revenues. Huge cranes bow over the horizon, and new concrete
blocks dominate the skyline. Immaculate high-speed roads connect
Shanghang to the rest of Fujian, and Zijin says it has invested
billions of yuan in local business start-ups, creating thousands
of new jobs.
Shen, the Fudan professor, said a local official's prospects
tend to depend on short-term achievements, including bursts of
spectacular growth or a big infrastructure project, while
long-term problems like pollution tend to be ignored.
While the overriding focus remains on economic growth, local
officials are marked down if they fail to improve the
environment, but they have tended to try to have it both ways,
encouraging big companies like Zijin to spend heavily on
high-profile environmental projects such as parks and land
reclamation without risking disruption to economic activity.
"Local cities and government officials have been able to
channel more investment money towards environmental
infrastructure," said Wang. "But we've not seen any significant
improvements in basic bread-and-butter environmental regulation
- the business of monitoring facilities and making sure they
comply with pollution standards."
"NO AWAKENING"
Zijin has had no major incident since 2010, and has worked
to regain public trust, though local residents remain wary.
"The river - we wouldn't drink from that because there is
pollution and you have to go to higher ground," said one elderly
resident at a convenience store near the foot of Zijin Mountain
who would only give his surname, Lin. "We heard rumours of more
pollution recently," he added. "We don't know what goes into the
water - they don't tell us, so it's safer not to drink it."
Last December, Zijin was forced to deny rumours of another
pollution crisis, admitting that cracks in one of its pits had
allowed a small amount of slurry to enter an emergency
reservoir. But the company is still allowed to pollute with
relative impunity, mainly because it is under no pressure from
Beijing to disclose what it is discharging.
Less than a year after the Fujian spill, Zijin was lobbying
for more lenient treatment during talks with the government on
proposed amendments to China's environmental laws, people
attending those meetings told Reuters. "There was no sign of any
environmental awakening - they were up to their old tricks,
lobbying for looser standards," said an NGO representative.
In remote and impoverished Guizhou province, another broken
tailings dam at Zijin's Shuiyin gold mine in Zhenfeng in 2006
sent around 200,000 cubic metres of waste into two downstream
reservoirs. Six years later, residents said one of the
reservoirs remained out of bounds.
Calls to the local government in Zhenfeng went unanswered.
UNDER SUNLIGHT
Experts - and central government - agree that if China wants
to enforce its environmental rules, it first needs to establish
a monitoring system that will at least put big firms under
pressure to mend their ways.
"We must improve our legal system and raise environmental
standards, and prevent pollution and environmental damage,"
vice-environmental minister Wu Xiaoqing told reporters in
mid-March. "Only through measures such as laws, standards,
policies and so on can we solve the problem (caused by) the low
cost of breaking the law and the high cost of complying with
it."
Like other big state-owned industrial enterprises, Zijin
Mining is not yet under any pressure to disclose its emissions,
and there is no real-time monitoring system that will allow
Beijing to enforce national standards.
"We have created more than 20 laws on the environment, but
still there is not a single one that requires a corporation to
tell people what type of pollutants, toxins and metals they
discharge, and what the volume is," said the IPE's Ma.
"The best way to change this situation is to put it under
sunlight," he said. "It would be difficult for local governments
(to protect big firms) if it was all made public."
($1 = 6.2140 Chinese yuan)
