BEIJING, April 29 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , China's biggest lender by assets, said on Wednesday it had signed an infrastructure agreement worth $2 billion with Equatorial Guinea.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday following a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Equatorial Guinea President Teodor Obiang Nguema in Beijing. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)