SHANGHAI Aug 5 The Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the
smaller of China's two bourses, will soon launch Exchange Traded
Funds (ETFs) on the ChiNext start-up board, local media reported
on Friday.
E Fund Management Co Ltd will be the first to launch an ETF
based on the ChiNext index, Caixin Magazine reported, citing an
unidentified exchange official.
At present, there are 245 listed companies on the ChiNext
market which have a market capitalization of 831.4 billion yuan
($129 billion), it said.
The Shenzhen bourse also houses 119 listed funds, which have
an average monthly trading value of 30 billion yuan, according
to Caixin.
($1 = 6.439 yuan)
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Kazunori Takada)