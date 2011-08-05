SHANGHAI Aug 5 The Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the smaller of China's two bourses, will soon launch Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on the ChiNext start-up board, local media reported on Friday.

E Fund Management Co Ltd will be the first to launch an ETF based on the ChiNext index, Caixin Magazine reported, citing an unidentified exchange official.

At present, there are 245 listed companies on the ChiNext market which have a market capitalization of 831.4 billion yuan ($129 billion), it said.

The Shenzhen bourse also houses 119 listed funds, which have an average monthly trading value of 30 billion yuan, according to Caixin. ($1 = 6.439 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Kazunori Takada)