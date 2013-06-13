By A. Ananthalakshmi
HuaAn Asset Management
expects to raise between 2 billion yuan and 3 billion ($326
million - $489 million) initially for its planned gold-backed
exchange-traded fund (ETF), one of China's first gold ETFs, the
fund's portfolio manager said.
"We are still in the process of gauging the level of demand.
The market potential is huge," Richard Xu told Reuters in an
interview from Shanghai.
"We think we could raise about 2 to 3 billion yuan
initially," Xu said. "We have got positive responses from
institutional investors due to the lack of access to the gold
market on-shore in China."
The launch comes after a sharp drop in the price of bullion
earlier this year, which hit gold ETFs. Total global assets in
gold exchange-traded products (ETPs) shrank to $96.2 billion in
May, down 32 percent from $141.2 billion at the end of 2012,
data from Blackrock showed earlier this month.
Bullion hit a two-year low of $1,321.35 an ounce in
mid-April and is down 17 percent for the year.
But Xu said HuaAn, which started researching the launch of a
gold ETF in China as far back as 2009, had received strong
indications of interest from brokerages and hedge funds in
China, after receiving approval for the launch from the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) over the weekend
The CSRC also approved Guotai Asset Management Co to launch
a gold ETF. Guotai is in talks with banks and securities houses
to sell the ETF, an administrative officer at the marketing
department of Guotai in Shanghai said.
Demand for gold has been strong in China since the April
sell-off, which has helped unleash years of pent-up demand at
the No. 2 bullion consumer. China's gold imports from Hong Kong
rose to an all-time high of 223.519 tonnes in March, though they
fell in April due to a lack of supply.
HuaAn will start marketing its gold ETF this month and aims
to launch the product as soon as possible after that. It is
working with the exchanges to clear some remaining issues.
($1 = 6.1335 Chinese yuan)
