Dec 29 The lopsided performance of
exchange-traded funds tracking China's turbulent domestic
markets is stanching the flow of new money into a market that
once excited investors.
Investors pulled $418 million out of ETFs tracking Chinese
stocks that trade on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges in the
year to Dec. 21, withdrawals representing more than half the
total assets held in those funds, according to FactSet Research
Systems Inc.
Over the same period, ETFs tracking Chinese stocks not
traded on the mainland attracted $1.2 billion.
Much of the outflows came during a late-summer rout of
once-high-flying stocks that exposed issues with government
intervention, corruption and strict regulations for foreign
investment.
Moves by China's government to restrict trading on domestic
exchanges have sometimes blocked index funds from buying the
stocks they need to replicate the performance of Chinese
benchmarks.
When China halted most trading on its onshore exchanges in
July, for example, the largest A-Shares fund, Deutsche
X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, was
thrown so far off track that its losses for the year at one
point doubled the index's.
Since then, A-Shares ETFs have managed to rebound,
delivering an average 0.7 percent in returns for the year to Dec
21, compared with the 2.5 percent loss averaged by other Chinese
stock-tracking funds, FactSet said.
The Deutsche ASHR has also improved its performance - the
value of the fund's shares traded on exchanges increased 19
percent over the 12 months that ended in November, compared with
the index's 24 percent return, Deutsche data shows.
Despite the resurgent performance, lingering concerns are
preventing the funds from taking off.
On Monday, the ASHR ETF paid investors $8.43 for each share
held, about a quarter of what they are worth. Such so-called
distributions are viewed negatively by investors, who must pay
taxes on the earnings.
The distributions were likely tied to heavy redemptions by
the fund's investors this year, which sometimes force the sale
of stocks held by the fund, according to Todd Rosenbluth, U.S.
director of ETF and mutual-fund research at S&P Capital IQ
.
When funds sell assets that have gained value, they have to
pay those earnings out to investors.
PowerShares said earlier this month that it will shut down
its China A-Share Portfolio in March.
Spokeswomen for Deutsche Bank AG and PowerShares
owner Invesco Ltd did not respond to requests for
comment. In an earlier statement, PowerShares said CHNA's
closure would "align its product line with the changing
investment landscape."
The weak sales of ETFs tracking Chinese A-Shares come
despite performance that bests their traditional counterparts.
Other Chinese ETFs often track shares of companies that trade
outside mainland China, in places such as Hong Kong.
One top-performing fund, Market Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext
ETF, has returned 46 percent over the year to Dec. 28,
according to Morningstar Inc. The fund focuses on
privately owned firms, as opposed to Chinese state-owned
enterprises, in sectors such as information technology and
healthcare.
"At the end of the year we're still going to see these
products being the best performers," said Rosenbluth. "My fear
would be investors in these products not fully understanding the
risks tied to a still-emerging market."
Nonetheless, ETF companies are pushing forward with new
products in the hope that China's markets will offer investors
more diversified portfolios and access to quick growth in the
world's second-largest economy.
A decision last month by MSCI to add Chinese
companies listed in the United States and elsewhere, such as
Alibaba, to its indexes was also seen as improving investors'
exposure to China's growth.
Vanguard Group is currently adding A-shares to its $51
billion Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund
. Deutsche is planning more A-Shares products, as are
BlackRock Inc's iShares and other issuers, according to
U.S. regulatory filings.
A Vanguard spokesman said Chinese markets have proven easy
to trade in and described the fund's transition to A-Shares as
going "exceptionally well."
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Linda Stern and Dan
Grebler)