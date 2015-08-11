HONG KONG Aug 12 Beijing's efforts to support
collapsing shares have pulled Chinese stocks back to around
4,000 points, but index-linked funds trading at discounts tell a
less optimistic story.
Exchange-trade funds (ETFs) listed overseas, which track
China's main share indexes, suggest the stock market is valued
as much as 10 percent lower, and the gap between what ETFs price
in and the actual market may widen the more Chinese stocks are
seen to be artificially propped up.
Outflows in China ETFs began in mid-June when the market
tumbled 30 percent in a span of just one month after a
110-percent rally from November to June. Selling intensified
after Beijing rolled out interventionist policies to support the
market and allowed hundreds of companies to suspend trade.
"These ETFs are just a reflection that foreigners are losing
faith in the China market," said Nitin Dialdas, chief investment
officer at Mandarin Capital Limited in Hong Kong. "Perhaps these
ETFs now reflect the true value of the underlying stock market,
given the heavy intervention in onshore stocks."
Among the measures, China's top brokerages pledged not to
sell off holdings as long as the key index is below 4,500
points.
A Reuters analysis of eight offshore ETFs showed they are
trading at an average discount of nearly 4 percent to their
underlying net asset values. The iShares FTSE A50 China Index
ETF is trading at a 10 percent discount.
Net asset value of ETFs are usually computed from the
underlying value of their holdings while the market price is a
reflection of the value investors assign to them. They tend to
diverge during periods of market stress and vice versa.
The iShares ETF, managed by Blackrock, has seen net assets
under management fall more than 20 percent since end-May to
HK$45.96 billion ($5.93 billion) at end-July, according to
Reuters data.
Its U.S.-listed product, the China large-cap ETF, a
giant in the overseas China-focused ETF market, has seen assets
fall by $1.4 billion in a month to $6.9 billion at end-July.
ETFs derive their attractiveness as a low-cost option
compared to active funds to invest in restricted markets for
foreign investors, but that ease of access has been hijacked by
a raft of support measures that have alarmed investors.
Stock suspensions have been particularly painful as they
throw into disarray the creation and redemption mechanism for
these ETFs, industry participants and investors said.
UNORTHODOX TRADING HALTS
Unlike mutual funds, where investors seeking to redeem their
holdings have to wait for a few days, ETFs by virtue of being
exchange traded offer investors an immediate exit option.
"If constituents of an ETF are suspended and investors would
like to redeem directly from the asset manager, they could only
get part of their funds back as the manager can't sell the
stocks that are suspended," said a person familiar with ETF
operations in Hong Kong.
The other alternative is to sell the ETF in the secondary
market where they have to bear the discount compared with the
ETF's underlying holdings, he said.
HSBC said in a report the number of companies affected by
trading halts had dropped to 505 by end-July from 1,443 on July
9, but more than 60 percent remained suspended for more than a
month.
Of the suspended stocks, 22 belong to the CSI300 index
, according to a Reuters analysis.
For now, ETF providers are putting on a brave face.
"iShares ETFs exposed to China have continued to create,
redeem and trade normally in the secondary market," a Blackrock
spokesman said in an email.
But there are signs of wariness among market participants
even as stock suspensions ease and there is apparent ample
liquidity in the secondary market. In recent days, the gap
between the ETF's price and the underlying index has widened
amid more volatility.
Deutsche Bank's U.S. listed ETF has seen more
volatility, for example, with daily moves sometimes bigger than
those in underlying Chinese markets.
"People are not so worried about the correction but some of
the structural measures like stock suspensions," said Arthur
Kwong, head of Asia Pacific equities at BNP Paribas Investment
Partners in Hong Kong.
"From a risk-management perspective it's challenging as you
can't liquidate and you can't give redemptions."
($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Michelle Price, Emma Yang and Wiki Su;
Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Jacqueline Wong)