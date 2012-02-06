BRUSSELS Feb 6 The European Union is
confident Chinese airlines will comply with its law forcing them
to pay for carbon emissions on flights in and out of EU
airports, a Commission spokesman said on Monday.
China earlier said it was barring its airlines from
participating in the EU's carbon scheme.
"The Commission of course remains confident the Chinese
airlines will comply with our legislation when they are
operating through EU airports," Isaac Valero-Ladron, EU
spokesman for climate action, told a regular briefing.
He added that the Chinese airlines had already taken steps
to comply with the scheme and had applied for free carbon
allowances to which they are entitled.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)