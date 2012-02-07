(Corrects first paragraph to remove reference to "upcoming"
talks)
BEIJING Feb 7 China's Foreign Ministry
said on Tuesday it hoped talks with the European Union could
resolve a dispute over the region's airline emissions fee
scheme, a day after it said Chinese airlines were banned from
participating in the program.
The comments come less than a week before Chinese and EU
leaders hold a summit in Beijing, with the EU looking to China
to dip into its huge foreign exchange reserves to help it tackle
a debt buildup that threatens economic stability on the
continent.
The tussle over the emissions scheme, which could levy
charges for carbon emissions from flights in and out of Europe,
has also drawn ire from other countries, including the United
States and India. They argue the EU is exceeding its legal
jurisdiction by calculating the carbon cost over the whole
flight, not just Europe.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)