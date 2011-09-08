(Adds quote from China's Foreign Ministry in paragraphs 14, 15)
By Michael Martina
BEIJING, Sept 8 A decade after its World Trade
Organisation accession, China has increased some discriminatory
policies on foreign businesses, a European business lobby said
on Thursday, casting doubt on official pledges to level the
playing field.
European businesses, in their growing reliance on China's
booming economy, had stronger revenue and profit results from
their China operations, the European Union Chamber of Commerce
in China said in its annual position paper.
But increasing restrictions in some industries were putting
European businesses at a disadvantage and hampering China's
economic transformation, the paper said.
"There remains a prevalence of long-standing market access
barriers, laws and regulations that unambiguously discriminate
against foreign companies, as well as the biased and subjective
implementation of laws and regulations," it said.
"Much like the first five years of China's accession to the
World Trade Organisation, a second round of internal domestic
reforms could once again serve as a sustainable force to drive
China in the coming five, 10 and 15 years."
The EU Chamber sought to hold Chinese leaders to their
promises to treat foreign companies equally, citing a 2010
speech in which China's Premier Wen Jiabao said all enterprises
registered in China would be treated as Chinese.
"A lack of progress in removing existing barriers and recent
measures to further constrict market openness raise questions
about stated intentions to create lasting opportunities for all
market actors to compete on an equal footing," the group said in
a statement issued with the paper.
The paper highlights over-reliance on fixed-asset investment
and exports, slow service industry development, and dwindling
labour supplies as risks to China's economy.
"Achievement of new drivers [for China's economy] can be
done only through efficiency, innovation, the development of the
private sector ... and of course a big-scale investment by
foreign invested enterprises," EU Chamber President Davide
Cucino said. "We believe we are running out of time."
The EU Chamber's findings echo calls made by its member
survey released earlier in the year. That report said foreign
companies bidding for public projects in China, valued at $1
trillion per year, face favouritism and corruption in the
awarding of contracts.
Cucino told Reuters following a news conference launching
the paper that market access was still the main issue facing
European businesses.
INDUSTRY BARRIERS
The EU Chamber represents 1,600 businesses, many from the
27-member EU bloc that is now China's largest trading partner.
Bilateral trade was worth nearly 400 billion euros ($573
billion) in 2010.
But the EU's trade deficit with China reached 168.8 billion
euros that year, a gap that has prompted EU anti-dumping actions
that have angered Beijing, and fuelled EU complaints over
China's unfair barriers against European goods and services.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said at a regular press
briefing on Thursday that China upheld the principles of free
trade and would continue to implement reforms.
"Following the continuing opening up of the Chinese economy,
there will necessarily be more space for overseas investors ...
China will unswervingly continue to improve the investment
environment, that is very clear," spokesman Liu Weimin said.
The paper also highlights what it calls discriminatory
practices in a slew of sectors, including renewable energy,
construction and the automotive industry.
Foreign companies were limited to a maximum 50 percent stake
in automotive joint ventures for new energy vehicles and only
domestic or joint venture firms with at least a 50 percent
Chinese stake could develop offshore wind farms, it said.
In the construction industry, companies struggle to become
licensed without a portfolio of previous projects.
"We have these strange chicken-and-egg situations in the
construction sector, in which to get a license you need to get
references in China. You need to invest a lot of money. But
without a license, you cannot get references," Cucino said.
He said the detailed list of encouraged technology
investment was an indication that China still had the intention
to transfer foreign technology to its homegrown enterprises.
"Companies are investing in certain markets because they
want to contribute to the growth of the market, but at the same
time to obtain fair treatment. There is no contradiction between
requesting more profit with the request of having equal
treatment," Cucino said.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Chris Lewis)