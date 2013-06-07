PARIS, June 7 China is considering imposing import duties on high-end European cars following complaints over subsidies that enable EU carmakers to sell in China at a loss, French daily Les Echos reported on Friday.

The newspaper said, citing unnamed European sources, that Beijing was examining a complaint filed by Chinese automakers over luxury imported European models, amid rising tensions between two of the world's biggest trade partners.

China opened an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy inquiry this week into sales of European wine after the European Union imposed anti-dumping duties on Chinese solar panels.

Any action on luxury cars could hurt Germany's BMW and Mercedes-Benz, whose vehicles are popular in the country.

Chinese authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

The official People's Daily newspaper said on Thursday that China had plenty more cards to play in its dispute with Brussels, whose move against Chinese solar panels has infuriated Beijing.

Both sides say they hope to resolve the row through talks. (Reporting by Catherine Bremer; Editing by John Stonestreet)