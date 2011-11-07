BEIJING Nov 7 Investors must get a clear idea about safety and returns before they offer money for a key part of the EU's bailout package for Greece, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) fund, China's official Xinhua news agency said in a Monday commentary.

"The key question now is, how can the market and investors be given confidence in terms of security and returns," Xinhua said.

Xinhua commentaries do not necessarily represent the official view of Beijing. But the latest piece shows again that cash-rich China, which is being courted by Europe to contribute to the bailout plan, is deeply wary of the euro sovereign debt crisis.

Chinese officials have said that Beijing could not consider providing funding for the EFSF due to a lack of details on proposals to leverage it.

Xinhua added that there remained a great deal of uncertainty about Greece.

Greece's "referendum drama was a reflection of how loose the deal was, and no one could be sure that no further counter-activities would happen in the coming days", Xinhua added.

"Greece has become the weakest pivot of the rescue project. The political haggling in Greece has hindered the swift action urgently needed for tackling the debt crisis," it said.

Greek political leaders aimed to choose who will lead a new coalition on Monday to push through a desperately needed bailout before the country runs out of money in mid-December.

While China has a war chest of $3.2 trillion in foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, the amount of free cash it could invest in Europe could be limited, a former Chinese lawmaker said over the weekend.

The Chinese government has yet to make clear public commitments to aid the EU, its largest trade partner, though it has repeatedly made general expressions of confidence in Europe.

Xinhua noted that at last week's G20 summit in Cannes, France, participants "unanimously agreed that it is mainly up to Europe itself to resolve the European debt problem".

"The last two years have let go many chances of stopping the crisis when it was still germinating. The lack of political determination and executive ability has spelled disaster for the region." (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Ben Blanchard)