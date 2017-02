BEIJING Feb 14 The economic fundamentals of the euro zone are sound but financial stability alone will not guarantee recovery from its crisis, with more action needed on growth and jobs, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Tuesday.

Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso are in Beijing for a summit with Chinese leaders, delayed since late last year as European leaders struggled to deal with an escalating debt crisis.

