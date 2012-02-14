* China offers support to Europe but no details
BEIJING, Feb 14 China is ready to help
resolve Europe's debt crisis, its premier said on Tuesday, but
he gave no details a day after the nation's sovereign wealth
fund ducked calls by German Chancellor Angela Merkel for it to
buy euro government bonds.
At a Beijing summit delayed since late last year while
European leaders have grappled for solutions to the two-year-old
crisis, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao reiterated supportive
sentiments.
"China is ready to increase its participation in resolving
the European debt problems. We are willing to conduct close
communication and cooperation with the EU side," Wen said.
Speaking at the same venue as European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso, Wen added: "We match our words with actions."
However, his public statements have so far stopped well
short of promising to provide funds to bail out governments or
buy billions of euros of new bonds.
On Monday, the head of China's $410 billion sovereign wealth
fund said Germany's Merkel had asked it and other long-term
investors to buy European government debt when she visited
Beijing earlier this month, but such investments were
"difficult" for long-term investors.
Lou Jiwei, chairman of China Investment Corp, said any fresh
injection of funds into Europe would be in industrial and other
real assets, not government bonds.
'TURNED A CORNER'
The EU's Van Rompuy, pursuing the euro zone's long-running
efforts to win China's financial help, said on Tuesday:
"Investors in Europe can be reassured that we have not just
navigated a difficult bend, we have turned a corner."
Greek lawmakers backed drastic cuts in wages, pensions and
jobs on Sunday as the price of a 130 billion euro ($170 billion)
bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund
to avert a messy default..
But Athens was still struggling on Tuesday to wring out
another 325 million euros in budget cuts to satisfy euro zone
finance ministers mulling whether to sign off on a rescue
package to save the country from a chaotic default.
The crisis has also forced international financial rescues
for Ireland and Portugal. While the euro zone has created a 440
billion euro bailout fund, this is widely regarded as inadequate
to cope with a loss of market confidence in a major debtor
economy such as Italy.
Van Rompuy insisted that euro zone economic fundamentals
were sound, but acknowledged more was needed to secure recovery.
"We recognise that financial stability is a necessary but not a
sufficient condition for economic recovery. We must do more, in
particular on economic growth and on unemployment," he said.
(Reporting by Lucy Hornby; Writing by Nick Edwards; Editing by
Nick Macfie/Ruth Pitchford)