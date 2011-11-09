BEIJING Nov 9 Air China Ltd
and three other major Chinese carriers are
planning to jointly sue the European Union for its plan to
charge airlines for carbon emissions, a senior official with the
country's industry group said on Wednesday.
Under the EU's proposals to put a price on pollution,
airlines will have to buy permits to help offset greenhouse
emissions from jetliners operating in, to and from Europe.
"It's unfair. We are buying Airbus planes. If
anyone is to blame for the emission problem, it should be the
manufacturer not the customers," Cai Haibo, deputy secretary
general of the China Air Transportation Association, told
Reuters.
China Eastern Airlines Co Ltd , China
Southern Airlines Co Ltd and Hainan
Airlines Co Ltd , are also part of the planned legal
action, Cai said.
In protest against the EU law, due to take effect on Jan. 1,
the Air Transport Association of America, American Airlines
and United Continental took their case to the
High Court in London, which referred it to the European Court of
Justice (ECJ) last year.
In October, the advocate general in a preliminary opinion
said the EU was acting within the law. Her opinion is not
binding, but is a good gauge of the ECJ's final ruling expected
early next year.
Last week, the U.N.'s International Civil Aviation
Organization adopted a working paper from the United States,
China and two dozen other nations urging the EU not to include
non-EU carriers in its plan.
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives voted last
month to ban U.S. airline compliance with the scheme, raising
the prospect that flights could be disrupted. It remained
unclear if the Democratic-controlled Senate would back the move,
which the EU has criticised as an attack on its laws.
Opposing nations say the plan would infringe a "cardinal
principle of state sovereignty" by basing its charges on the
distance flown by each flight, which means calculations would
include foreign airspace, in violation of a 1944 pact that gives
each country exclusive authority over its skies.
It would also discriminate against nations located furthest
away from Europe.
China is a major market for Airbus, which aims to supply at
least half of the more than 4,000 commercial jets the country is
expected to need over the next 20 years.
(Reporting by Fang Yan; Additional reporting by Kazunori Takada
in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)