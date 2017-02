BEIJING Feb 6 The Chinese government said on Monday it will ban the country's airlines from participating in a European Union scheme to charge for carbon emissions from flights into and out of Europe and ban airlines from charging customers extra because of the EU plan.

The announcement from the central government's State Council, or cabinet, said Chinese airlines would need express approval if they want to join in the EU airlines emissions plan, which Beijing has denounced as an unfair trade barrier.

The announcement appeared on the Chinese central government's website (www.gov.cn). (Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Paul Tait)