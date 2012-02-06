* China cabinet statement a week before China-EU summit
BEIJING, Feb 6 China on Monday barred its
airlines from a European scheme to reduce carbon emissions,
hardening its stance a week before a summit at which the
European Union will seek Chinese help to ease its debt crisis.
The wrangle over the scheme, which could charge for carbon
emissions from fligths in and out of Europe, has also drawn ire
from the United States and India. All three argue the EU is
exceeding its legal jurisdiction by calculating the carbon cost
over the whole flight, not just Europe.
Next week, Chinese and EU leaders hold a summit in Beijing,
with the EU looking to China to dip into its huge foreign
exchange reserves to help it tackle a debt buildup that
threatens economic stability on the continent.
China's central government State Council, or cabinet, said
on its website (www.gov.cn) all airlines were banned from taking
part in the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) - unless they
received government approval.
Beijing, which had already denounced the EU's law as a trade
barrier, also prohibited all carriers from using it as a reason
to raise fares or fees.
The European Union's executive body said Chinese carriers
had already begun signing up and it was confident the scheme,
which is the mainstay of the EU's efforts to tackle climate
change, would survive.
"The Commission of course remains confident the Chinese
airlines will comply with our legislation when they are
operating through EU airports," Isaac Valero-Ladron, EU
spokesman for climate action, told a regular briefing in
Brussels.
He added that Chinese airlines had already taken steps to
comply with the scheme and had applied for the free carbon
allowances to which they are entitled.
SLOW PHASE-IN
In theory the EU legislation took effect from Jan. 1, but no
airline will face a bill until next year, after this year's
carbon emissions have been calculated. Initially airlines will
be handed allowances to cover some 85 percent of their
emissions.
Europe's highest court, the European Court of Justice, last
year ruled that the EU was fully within the law in seeking to
impose carbon costs on international flights, dismissing a legal
challenge brought by a group of U.S. airlines.
The EU maintains it was driven to act after more than a
decade of inaction at the U.N.'s International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO), which has yet to find a global solution to
tackling airline emissions.
The Commission spokesman said talks were ongoing with
various nations to try to defuse the situation and the European
Union has said it was open to accepting "equivalent measures".
These have not been clearly defined, but analysts have said
they would cover other ways of reducing emissions in the
airlines sector.
Analysts also said China had left some scope for flexibility
with its caveat airlines were banned unless they received
approval.
"China hopes Europe will act in the light of the broader
issues of responding to global climate change, the sustainable
development of international aviation and Sino-European ties,
strengthening communication and coordination to find an
appropriate solution acceptable to both sides," said an
unidentified official from China's civil aviation authority,
according to the announcement.
PENALTIES
Analysts say it is in the interests of all sides to resolve
a row that potentially puts airlines in the near impossible
situation of being in breach of one authority or another.
Any airlines that do not comply face European fines of 100
euros ($130) for each tonne of carbon dioxide emitted for which
they have not surrendered allowances. In the case of persistent
offenders, the EU has the right to ban airlines from its
airports.
Apart from signing up for an EU registry opened a week ago,
which will make airlines eligible for free carbon allowances,
some carriers have already begun passing on the extra cost to
their passengers through fare increases.
On Monday, the EU's Ambassador to China, Markus Ederer, said
at current jet fuel prices, the per-ticket cost increase from
the scheme on a one-way Beijing-Brussels trip would amount to
about 17 yuan ($2.70).
"Europe is a green leader in the world and we try to live up
to our aspirations," Ederer told reporters at a news conference
in Beijing. "Airplanes are an important source of emissions.
They should be regulated."
Airline representatives have come up with much higher
figures for the cost than the EU estimates.
The China Air Transport Association (CATA), which last year
urged China's airlines to refuse to take part, said the scheme
would cost 800 million yuan ($123 million) in the first year and
more than triple that by 2020.
A spokeswoman for Cathay Pacific said the Hong
Kong-based airline had fully complied with the EU programme, but
under strong protest.
