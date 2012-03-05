BEIJING, March 5The European Union's plan
to charge airlines for their greenhouse gas emissions would rise
dramatically to cost Chinese airlines 18 billion yuan ($2.8
billion) a year by 2030, China's civil aviation head said on
Monday.
China would continue to push the EU to axe the scheme, which
has angered countries including the United States and India, but
was not planning to take retaliatory measures, said Li Jiaxiang,
chief of China's Civil Aviation Administration.
"We are not in a position where we have to retaliate," Li
told reporters on the sidelines of China's annual parliament
meetings.
The United States said last month it had not yet decided
whether to retaliate against the EU over the carbon plan.
Li reiterated that the plan would raise annual costs for
China's airlines by 800 million yuan ($127 million) initially,
and said this would rise to 3 billion yuan by 2020 and 18
billion yuan by 2030. He did not elaborate.
"We are taking positive measures of talking via
the International Civil Aviation Organisation and other bodies
to promote cooperation and reconciliation," he added
China has barred airlines from joining the EU scheme, which
could levy charges for carbon emissions for flights in and out
of Europe, without permission from Beijing.
Foreign governments say the EU is exceeding its legal
jurisdiction by charging the carbon cost for an entire flight,
as opposed to levying a cost for just the Europe-leg of the
journey.
The European Commission argues the scheme is needed to cut
rising emissions and help the world fight climate change.
Under the EU plan, airlines that do not comply face fines of
100 euros ($130) for each tonne of carbon dioxide emitted for
which they have not surrendered allowances. The
EU has the right to ban persistent offenders from its airports.
"We appreciate the EU's intention to protect the
environment, but measures must be reasonable and acceptable for
other countries," Li said.
Li also said that China has no plans to buy more
of Airbus' flagship A380 jet at present.
China-backed Hong Kong Airlines last week threatened to
cancel an aircraft order with Airbus in the latest escalation of
tension over the plan, the South China Morning Post reported.
($1 = 6.2982 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard
Pullin)