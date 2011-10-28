BEIJING Oct 28 The European Union's latest debt bailout plan failed to address entrenched institutional shortcomings that triggered the crisis, a top official Chinese newspaper said on Friday, underscoring the mix of relief and anxiety driving Beijing's response.

The Chinese response to the EU debt summit will also become clearer on Friday, when Klaus Regling, CEO of the European Financial Stability Facility, is due to meet officials in Beijing and hold a news conference.

The commentary in the overseas edition of the People's Daily followed comments from Chinese President Hu Jintao, who told French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday that he hopes the latest euro rescue deal "will help stabilise the European financial market."

The commentary in the paper, which acts as the voice of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, was blunter.

"The agreement reached at the summit met market expectations, and to some degree eased market anxieties about the euro debt crisis," said a front-page commentary.

"But this summit did not make any decisions on institutional reform, and failed to fundamentally remove the world's worries about the euro debt crisis."

Euro zone countries must overcome the mismatch between sharing a single currency while pursuing independent fiscal policies, said the commentary, written by two academic economists, Zhang Zhixiang and Zhang Chao. Zhang Zhixiang used to work for China's central bank.

"The seeds of the euro debt crisis lay in the contradictions between the euro zone's unitary monetary institutions and its disparate fiscal institutions, and in the lack of oversight of member countries," they wrote.

To date, European governments have not proposed "an institutional reform plan to address the basic problems, and remain stuck in coping by treating their heads when their heads hurt and treating their feet when their feet hurt," they said.

The overseas edition of the People's Daily is a low-circulation offshoot of the main, domestic edition. Its comments do not amount to official policy statements, but they can reflect currents of thinking in the Chinese government.

China holds an estimated quarter of its $3.2 trillion of foreign exchange reserves in euro assets. It has few other options for where to park its forex wealth, giving it powerful reasons to repeat its declarations of faith that European leaders can surmount divisions and contain the debt crisis.

On Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it welcomed the consensus reached at the European Union summit in Brussels.

Regling, the CEO of the European Financial Stability Facility, is due to give a news conference in Beijing at midday local time (0400 GMT). (Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills)