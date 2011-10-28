BEIJING Oct 28 The European Union's latest debt
bailout plan failed to address entrenched institutional
shortcomings that triggered the crisis, a top official Chinese
newspaper said on Friday, underscoring the mix of relief and
anxiety driving Beijing's response.
The Chinese response to the EU debt summit will also become
clearer on Friday, when Klaus Regling, CEO of the European
Financial Stability Facility, is due to meet officials in
Beijing and hold a news conference.
The commentary in the overseas edition of the People's Daily
followed comments from Chinese President Hu Jintao, who told
French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday that he hopes the
latest euro rescue deal "will help stabilise the European
financial market."
The commentary in the paper, which acts as the voice of the
ruling Chinese Communist Party, was blunter.
"The agreement reached at the summit met market
expectations, and to some degree eased market anxieties about
the euro debt crisis," said a front-page commentary.
"But this summit did not make any decisions on institutional
reform, and failed to fundamentally remove the world's worries
about the euro debt crisis."
Euro zone countries must overcome the mismatch between
sharing a single currency while pursuing independent fiscal
policies, said the commentary, written by two academic
economists, Zhang Zhixiang and Zhang Chao. Zhang Zhixiang used
to work for China's central bank.
"The seeds of the euro debt crisis lay in the contradictions
between the euro zone's unitary monetary institutions and its
disparate fiscal institutions, and in the lack of oversight of
member countries," they wrote.
To date, European governments have not proposed "an
institutional reform plan to address the basic problems, and
remain stuck in coping by treating their heads when their heads
hurt and treating their feet when their feet hurt," they said.
The overseas edition of the People's Daily is a
low-circulation offshoot of the main, domestic edition. Its
comments do not amount to official policy statements, but they
can reflect currents of thinking in the Chinese government.
China holds an estimated quarter of its $3.2 trillion of
foreign exchange reserves in euro assets. It has few other
options for where to park its forex wealth, giving it powerful
reasons to repeat its declarations of faith that European
leaders can surmount divisions and contain the debt crisis.
On Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it welcomed
the consensus reached at the European Union summit in Brussels.
Regling, the CEO of the European Financial Stability
Facility, is due to give a news conference in Beijing at midday
local time (0400 GMT).
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills)