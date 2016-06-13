(Repeating to additional subscribers without changes to text)
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, June 13 Chinese state-owned companies
seeking to buy European assets are going to face greater
regulatory scrutiny following a landmark European Commission
decision on a recent deal.
In its review of a proposed joint venture between France's
EDF and state-owned China General Nuclear Power (CGN), the
Commission - which has exclusive power over antitrust issues in
the European Union - ruled that CGN was not independent from
China's central administrator for state-owned enterprises, the
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
(SASAC). As a result, it decided that it did have the power to
decide whether the deal should be cleared.
It meant that the Commission didn't only consider CGN's own
revenue but the combined revenue of all Chinese energy
state-owned enterprises when considering whether the deal came
under its jurisdiction.
This approach automatically bumped CGN's turnover above the
minimum EU threshold for merger clearance, a warning shot for
other Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) who may be
considering buying assets in Europe and were not anticipating
needing to get a regulatory green light.
The Commission generally only reviews a merger if each party
to it has more than 250 million euros ($281 million) in sales in
the EU as well as combined global sales of more than 5 billion
euros.
CGN's turnover, alone, didn't cross that 250 million euro
threshold, but the Chinese energy SOEs as a whole do breach that
level.
While the ruling was little noticed when the details were
released in April, law firms working with Chinese companies and
their targets have in the past few weeks issued warnings to
their clients. They have told them the decision could force
Chinese SOEs to file for EU merger clearance regardless of their
size in Europe, creating an extra barrier, and at the very least
delay proposed acquisitions by Chinese SOEs.
POLITICAL CONCERNS
The development comes as the purchase of over $200 billion
of foreign assets by Chinese companies in the past 18 months -
many of which are SOEs - is triggering some political concerns
in Europe and the United States.
Politicians in France and Germany have expressed concerns at
the rapid advance of Chinese companies in Europe, with French
President Francois Hollande balking at the prospect of city of
Shanghai-controlled Jin Jiang gaining control of French hotels
group Accor.
The CGN-EDF deal was approved by the Commission in March. It
is the full analysis showing why it reviewed the transaction,
which was published in April, that has made the waves.
The CGN case marks the first time the Commission has said
publicly that Chinese government control is so pervasive that
all SOEs in a sector should be treated as a single entity.
"The CGN decision demonstrates the European Commission's
appetite to look at deals involving Chinese SOEs," said Adrian
Emch, a partner at Hogan Lovells in Beijing. "This was the first
time the European Commission had said yes, SASAC is effectively
the parent company of a Chinese SOE in order to assert its
jurisdiction to review the deal - previously the European
Commission had left that question open."
CGN did not respond to requests for comment, but said in its
submission to the Commission that it operated independently.
SASAC did not respond to requests for comment.
In a statement, the Commission said it tests for state-owned
company independence regardless of the nationality of the
entity, adding: "The Commission does not lay down rules in its
cases, but makes findings based on the facts of the case at that
specific point in time."
Some European and U.S. policymakers have raised concerns
that China's foreign takeover drive poses national security
risks, prompting the Committee on Foreign Investment in the
United States to scrutinize and in some cases block more deals.
At least 50 percent of Chinese foreign purchases over the
past 18 months involved companies that were either fully or
partly state-owned, according to Thomson Reuters data.
COMPELLING EVIDENCE
One EU source with knowledge of the matter said the
Commission's decision did not set a new precedent but offered
greater clarity on the regulator's thinking on Chinese state
control. "In all likelihood, this will be the basis for such
cases going forward," said the source.
Lawyers said they were now advising Chinese SOE clients to
speak with the Commission even if they believe the deal does not
meet the EU merger thresholds, especially if they operate in
China's energy sector.
Failure to file for approval of a deal can lead to sizable
fines. In 2014, for example, the regulator fined Norwegian
salmon farmer Marine Harvest 20 million euros for merging with a
rival without first having sought EU clearance
"This certainly sets down a marker for future cases," said
Nicholas French, co-head of the China antitrust practice at law
firm Freshfields. "If the SOE is in the energy sector, they
would have to show some concrete evidence to the rebut the
commission's analysis."
For companies that do file for merger review, the clearance
process is likely to become more onerous as Brussels seeks extra
information on the control structure of an SOE that is buying
assets in Europe. This may be hard to produce due to China's
strict state secrecy laws.
The tougher approach could have implications for state-owned
ChemChina's $43 billion bid for Swiss agriculture company
Syngenta - China's biggest foreign purchase ever - with
lawyers saying the clearance process may take longer and require
additional disclosures.
"The level of scrutiny is likely to intensify. This will
make filing in EU merger cases trickier if you need detailed
corporate information on a large number of SOEs," said Alan
Riley, professor at the UK-based Institute for Statecraft, a
think tank.
"If you think about ChemChina, they may well face a huge
demand for information from the commission in relation to at
least other bio and agriculture SOEs and then they would have to
hope there are not many overlaps."
ChemChina did not respond to requests for comment.
