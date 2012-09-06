UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
BEIJING, Sept 6 China voiced "deep regret" on Thursday over a European Commission decision to investigate alleged dumping of solar panels made by Chinese producers, warning that restrictions on its solar products could imperil the global clean energy sector.
Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Shen Danyang made the comments after an announcement from Brussels that the Commission will look at complaints lodged by a group of European solar companies, led by Germany's SolarWorld, that Chinese producers were dumping their wares.
"China expresses deep regret" about the decision, Shen said in a statement on the ministry's website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).
"Restricting China's solar panel products will not only hurt the interests of both Chinese and European industry, it will also wreck the healthy development of the global solar and clean energy sector," said Shen.
He urged negotiations to address the dispute. (Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a sixth consecutive week, extending a nine-month recovery as shale producers ramp up spending to take advantage of a recovery in oil prices.