Oil falls for 3rd day as U.S. inventories hit record high
SINGAPORE, March 2 Crude oil fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday as a record build-up in U.S. stockpiles weighed on the market, with producers boosting shale oil production.
BEIJING, June 5 China's Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday it had begun an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe in European Union wine after the EU said it would impose duties on imports of Chinese solar panels.
China is "resolutely opposed" to the EU's duties, and hopes Europe shows sincerity and flexibility so that both sides can find a resolution through talks, the ministry said in a statement on its website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).
"The Chinese government has already begun the process of an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe into EU wines," it added.
The European Union will impose duties on imports of Chinese solar panels from Thursday, but announced a dramatically reduced initial rate after pressure from some large member states in the hope of reaching a negotiated settlement with Beijing. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Xiaoyi Shao)
March 1 Solar installation companies and Arizona's largest utility said on Wednesday that they had reached a long-sought deal under which new rooftop solar systems would be compensated at a lower rate for the energy they send to the grid.
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.