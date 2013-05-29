BEIJING May 29 China's top newspaper condemned a plan by the European Union to levy hefty duties on its solar panel exports on Wednesday as "bean counting" being driven by EU bodies as a selfish way of pushing their own agendas.

The European Commission, the EU's executive, accuses China of flooding Europe with cheap solar panels sold at below the cost of production, and it intends to impose duties.

That has prompted energetic lobbying from Beijing against the move and divisions have emerged in Europe on the issue, foreshadowing a bruising internal battle over how to respond to China's trade practices.

"International trade protectionism is clearly on the rise, and China has become the biggest victim," the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary.

"This bean counting by EU institutions is simply for the sake of raising their own authority and influence within the European Union," the newspaper said.

The move would only drive up prices for European-made solar panels, it added.

The article was published under the pen name "Zhong Sheng," meaning "Voice of China," a name used to give the newspaper's views on foreign affairs.

The duties will deal a blow to Chinese solar companies such as Trina Solar Ltd, Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd. and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., and can be expected to drive up the price of their panels in Europe.

The European Commission says Chinese companies sell solar panels at below cost in Europe - a practice known as "dumping" - and it plans to impose duties averaging at 47 percent, which would stymie China's push for market share.

The duties are due to come into force from June 6 for a trial period and could be withdrawn if both sides reach a negotiated settlement.

But a majority of European countries, led by Germany and Britain, oppose EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht's plans to levy tariffs, according to a survey by Reuters.

De Gucht met Chinese Vice-Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan in Brussels on Monday to discuss the issue, as well as an EU threat to investigate Chinese mobile telecom equipment makers Huawei and ZTE .

The Global Times, an influential Chinese tabloid published by the People's Daily and known for a strong nationalistic bent, also chimed in with an editorial, calling the duties a "nefarious path", and saying China must be prepared to hit back.

"After all, China doesn't have the ability to directly lobby the European Commission, so China should let European countries fear the consequences of a trade war with China," the Global Times said. (Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Ben Blanchard and Robert Birsel)