BEIJING Feb 14 European Council President Herman Van Rompuy in Beijing on Tuesday said all United Nations Security Council members should act on Syria, more than a week after China and Russia vetoed a resolution calling for Syria's president to quit amid bloodshed in his country.

Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso are in Beijing for a summit with Chinese leaders, delayed since late last year as European leaders struggled to deal with an escalating debt crisis. (Reporting by Lucy Hornby; Editing by Chris Lewis)