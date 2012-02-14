BEIJING Feb 14 European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy in Beijing on Tuesday said all United Nations
Security Council members should act on Syria, more than a week
after China and Russia vetoed a resolution calling for Syria's
president to quit amid bloodshed in his country.
Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso are in Beijing for a summit with Chinese leaders,
delayed since late last year as European leaders struggled to
deal with an escalating debt crisis.
