BEIJING, July 19 China's Commerce Ministry said
on Tuesday it "regrets" the European Union's request for talks
at the World Trade Organization over Beijing's export tariffs
and quotas on 11 key metals and minerals.
The ministry said in a statement that it had received the EU
request concerning the raw materials, such as copper, lead and
tin, but that its policies were in line with WTO rules and
intended to protect its environment.
The United States last week challenged China's export duties
on similar materials, arguing they violated Beijing's WTO
commitments and gave an unfair advantage to Chinese
manufacturers.
