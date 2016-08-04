BEIJING Aug 4 China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday it "regrets" the European Commission's decision to put retroactive anti-dumping duties on Chinese cold-rolled steel plates.

The duties of between 19.7 percent and 22.1 percent would seriously affect normal international trade and weaken the European Union's downstream manufacturing competitiveness, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)